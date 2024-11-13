Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 203817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In related news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,605.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,813,605.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life360 by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

