Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
LXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,730,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 188,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
Featured Stories
