Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $293.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,730,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 188,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

