Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 6.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 3,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

LVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lavoro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $581.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

