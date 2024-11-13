Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRXGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 1,197.2% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,278. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRXFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

