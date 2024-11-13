Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 1,197.2% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ KPRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,278. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPRX
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kiora Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.