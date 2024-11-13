Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 1,197.2% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,278. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

