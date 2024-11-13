Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 206460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93.
Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
