Jeffrey Allen Bailey Sells 4,557 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,704. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

