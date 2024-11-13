Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

