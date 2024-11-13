iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.31 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 15,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 22,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

