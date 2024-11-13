iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Short Interest Up 275.0% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBGK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

