iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
