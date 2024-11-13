Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

