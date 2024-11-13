Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 18.34% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQJG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 908. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

