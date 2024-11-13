Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.05.

View Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.