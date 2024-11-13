Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Vice Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 709,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,921. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

View Our Latest Report on EWBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,231,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,152,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after buying an additional 123,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.