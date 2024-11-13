Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.13% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

IGTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

