Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

HLI stock opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.61. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $190.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

