Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.38 million, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.85. Honest has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

In related news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $29,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 414,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,070.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $8,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,544,310.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,461,187 shares of company stock worth $8,739,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Honest by 117.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 846,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Honest by 68.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 382,418 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honest by 706.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

