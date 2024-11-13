Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $404.12 and last traded at $406.13. Approximately 1,862,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,365,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.81.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Home Depot by 121.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

