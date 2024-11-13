Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Hemostemix Trading Down 5.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.