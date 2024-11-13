Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Hemostemix

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.