HC Wainwright Downgrades BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) to Neutral

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

