Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $75,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 433.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.65 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.60 and a 200-day moving average of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

