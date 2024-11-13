Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Up 278.4% in October

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 278.4% from the October 15th total of 676,600 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Haoxi Health Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Haoxi Health Technology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haoxi Health Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Haoxi Health Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

