GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.61 Million Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,044 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 93,822 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Tripadvisor worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

