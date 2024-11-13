GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.51 Million Stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of VNET Group worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VNET Group by 785.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNET. Citigroup began coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

