Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.19% of Gentex worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.