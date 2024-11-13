Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of HealthEquity worth $68,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at $363,642.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

