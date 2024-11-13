Future Fund LLC Raises Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up approximately 3.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after buying an additional 137,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after buying an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 102.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Embraer by 76.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

