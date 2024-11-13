Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in October

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the October 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGF traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 11,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.55. Fundamental Global has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Featured Stories

