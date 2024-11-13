Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Freshpet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

