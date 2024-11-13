Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.04.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

