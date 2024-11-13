First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

