First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $699.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $626.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $523.32 and a 12-month high of $703.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

