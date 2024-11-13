First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

LYB opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.36 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

