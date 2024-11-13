First National Trust Co Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

