First National Trust Co Acquires 23,890 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

