Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.19 and last traded at $120.39. 2,561,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,298,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

