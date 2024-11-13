Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

