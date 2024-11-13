Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Esquire Financial worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $628.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

