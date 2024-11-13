Erasca’s (ERAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $844.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Erasca during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Erasca by 23.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Erasca by 82.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Erasca by 41.2% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

