Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $53,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

