Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $80,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after buying an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

