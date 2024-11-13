Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,600 shares, a growth of 572.2% from the October 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of ELDN stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,628. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.54.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
