eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2 million-$22.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.8 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.200 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 82,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.44. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

