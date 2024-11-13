eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 82,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,665. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in eGain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of eGain by 31.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,051 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

