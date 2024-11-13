Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Edenred to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edenred

Edenred Stock Down 1.3 %

Edenred Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

(Get Free Report)

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.