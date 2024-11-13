DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €40.40 ($42.98) and last traded at €40.14 ($42.70). 79,875 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.60 ($42.13).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

