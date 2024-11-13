DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 176,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.88. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDI. Northland Securities raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

