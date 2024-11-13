Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 726995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

