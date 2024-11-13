Desjardins Has Negative Estimate for TSE:LAS FY2024 Earnings

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $16.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $18.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

LAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lassonde Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lassonde Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

