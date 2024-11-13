Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.52 and last traded at $137.86. Approximately 1,856,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,137,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

